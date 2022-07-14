Boy, 14, missing after becoming separated from camping group in Rawah Wilderness Area

Spencer Hallman, 14, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday before he was separated from his camping group, the sheriff's office said.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Am active search is underway in a remote area of northwest Larimer County for a 14-year-old boy who became separated from his camping group in the Rawah Wilderness.

The group leader sent an SOS signal from a GPS device shortly after 9 p.m. on July 13 and the GPS company contacted the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) communications.

The group leader reported the boy, identified as Spencer Hallman, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday not far from their campsite. The group searched for Hallman and sent the SOS signal when they could not find him.

Spencer who lives in Berthoud is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing an orange/grey/blue shirt, blue pants, and hiking boots.

The search location is a 6.2-mile hike northwest of the West Branch Trailhead on County Road 103 in the Laramie River Valley.

A search Wednesday night included the use of thermal imaging and night vision, but Spencer was not located.

Before sunrise Thursday teams began hiking in to search for Spencer. Searchers include LCSO Emergency Services and deputies, LCSO Posse, Larimer County Search and Rescue (with a dog team), Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol, and UCHealth LifeLine.

LCSO has also requested assistance from Civil Air Patrol and Colorado Search and Rescue Association for dog teams and an additional 30 ground personnel. Drones are also being deployed as weather permits.

If you have information regarding Spencer’s whereabout or see him, please call the LCSO at 970-416-1985 or 911.

