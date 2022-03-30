x
Two boys found safe after being reported missing out of Glenwood Springs

Police believe the boys were picked up by a suspect who has a reported history of child abuse.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — The Glenwood Springs Police Department (GSPD) said two young boys have been found and are safe after they were picked up from school by someone who has a history of child abuse.

The boys, who are 8 and 6 years old, were found just before 9:30 p.m. GSPD said. They were picked up from school around 2:30 p.m. by a person GSPD has referred to as a suspect and said didn't usually pick them up.

GSPD said they were concerned about the welfare of the children because of a reported history of child abuse and concerns about the person's mental state.

Police said they believed the three were traveling to the Denver metro area.

Police did not say where the boys were found or if any arrests were made.

