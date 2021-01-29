Missing Carbondale man found dead in Snowmass Mountain backcountry

David Cross, 32, was reported missing Tuesday, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo — Search crews have found the body of a Carbondale man who was reported missing this week.

According to a release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), a friend reported 32-year-old David Cross missing Tuesday.

The Snowmass Police Department learned Cross was last seen boarding the Village Express lift at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort at around 11:50 a.m. on the day he was reported missing, according to PCSO.

The search efforts that followed were unsuccessful Tuesday and Wednesday, PCSO said.

PCSO said search efforts Thursday began inbounds at Snowmass Mountain, but evidence led crews to a single snowboard track in the West Willow area.

Snowmass Ski Patrol followed the track and found Cross' body in hazardous backcountry terrain, PCSO said.

PCSO said rescuers were unable to recover Cross' body Thursday due to difficult terrain, time restraints and safety. The recovery mission is scheduled for Friday.

The cause of Cross' death will be determined by the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, according to PCSO.