10-year-old boy from Arvada missing

Demetrius Martinez was last seen at Wolff Park on Monday evening.

ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada Police need your help to find a missing 10-year-old boy.

Demetrius Martinez was last seen about 6:40 p.m. Monday at Wolff Park off of West 57th Avenue, police said. He was wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts and flip-flops.

Demetrius is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 70 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, police said.

Police said Demetrius has runaway before, but due to his age, an Endangered Missing Alert was issued.

Anyone who may have seen Demetrius is asked to call Arvada Police at 720-898-6900.

Please share. Endangered missing alert for 10-year-old Demetrius Martinez last seen Monday night near Wolff Park in Arvada. If you see him, please call @ArvadaPolice or 911. pic.twitter.com/CcEAFoLJk9 — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) July 4, 2023

