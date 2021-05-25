Boy reported missing from Aurora found safe

AURORA, Colo — The Aurora Police Department (APD) said a 10-year-old boy reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been found safe.
9NEWS has removed his photo and name from this article.
There were no details about where the boy was found. In a tweet, officers thanked the public for looking for the child.
He was reported missing at around 3:30 p.m. and found just after 6:30 p.m. and was considered at risk because of his age.
