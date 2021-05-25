Boy reported missing from Aurora found safe

The boy was found three hours after he was last seen.

AURORA, Colo — The Aurora Police Department (APD) said a 10-year-old boy reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been found safe.

9NEWS has removed his photo and name from this article.

There were no details about where the boy was found. In a tweet, officers thanked the public for looking for the child.

He was reported missing at around 3:30 p.m. and found just after 6:30 p.m. and was considered at risk because of his age.

UPDATE: SONNY HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE!



We appreciate everyone who shared this, was out looking, and the calls into dispatch. — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) May 26, 2021

