Aurora Police looking for missing child

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police Department is searching for a child who went missing Wednesday.
Police said 10-year-old Wisky was going to get mail in his apartment complex near 15500 E. 13 Ave. and did not return.
Wisky is described as being 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 80 to 90 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with white sleeves, black shorts with white trim and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.
An AMBER Alert had not been issued as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
