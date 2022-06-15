Aurora Police looking for missing child

Wisky, 10, was going to get mail in his apartment complex near 15500 E. 13th Ave. and did not return, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police Department is searching for a child who went missing Wednesday.

Police said 10-year-old Wisky was going to get mail in his apartment complex near 15500 E. 13 Ave. and did not return.

Wisky is described as being 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 80 to 90 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with white sleeves, black shorts with white trim and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

An AMBER Alert had not been issued as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

HAVE YOU SEEN WISKY? #Missing



Wisky is 10 & did not return after going to get the mail in his apartment complex near 15500 E 13th Ave. He is about 4'9", 80-90lbs & was wearing a blue shirt w/ white sleeves, black shorts w/ white trim & white shoes. Please call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/T2J8JpSTUe — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 15, 2022

