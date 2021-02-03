Authorities looking for missing 12-year-old girl who never arrived at school

Katherine Gould, 12, never arrived at Mammoth Heights Elementary after leaving her Parker home Tuesday morning, Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

PARKER, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is searching for a 12-year-old girl who never arrived at school Tuesday morning.

Katherine Gould left her Parker home around 8:20 a.m. on her bike and never arrived at Mammoth Heights Elementary. Her family reported her missing at 10 a.m., DCSO said.

She was riding a grey woman's Trek bicycle that has not been found, and there is no reason to believe she ran away, DCSO said.

A witness did report seeing a young girl riding on the bike path toward the school, Sheriff Tony Spurlock said.

Gould is described as being 5-foot-4, with short brown hair and blue eyes, DCSO said. She was last seen wearing dark clothing.

There are 51 officers and a helicopter actively searching for Katherine Tuesday night.

The boundaries of the search area authorities have been focusing on are C-470 to the north, Jordan Rd. to the east, Lincoln Ave. to the south, and South Chambers Rd. to the west.

Officers are also asking for people who live in the area to check doorbell or other security cameras to see if they got video of Katherine on her bike Tuesday morning.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911, and anyone with information is asked to call 303-660-7579.

Katherine's disappearance does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert because there is no known suspect or vehicle associated with it, Spurlock said. She is listed as missing and endangered by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

