EDWARDS, Colo. — Foul play has not been ruled out after the body of a missing 54-year-old Edwards man was found on Sunday near the Eagle River, according to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office (ECSO).

Multiple agencies responded and safely recovered Joseph A. Viola's body from the river, and an investigation into his death is underway.

He was a long-time Edwards resident, according to ECSO. The agency did not say when Viola was reported missing.

Efforts to identify his cause of death are being led by the Eagle County Coroner’s Office. Foul play has not been ruled out at this time.

If you think you may have any information about this incident call the ECSO at 970-328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 or 1-800-972-TIPS.

You can also provide tips online at tipsubmit.com, or text a tip from your cell phone by texting STOPCRIME plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn up to a $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers.

