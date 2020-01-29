EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old boy who ran away from his home in Colorado Springs on Monday.

Gannon Stauch was last seen at his home in Lorson Ranch between 3:15 p.m. and 4 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Stauch was wearing a blue jacket and jeans when he left his home on foot, EPCSO said. He’s described as 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

"Our Patrol deputies and Major Crime Detectives have taken extraordinary steps to search for Gannon," EPCSO wrote in a Facebook post. "He’s very young, it’s dark and cold outside and we want to bring Gannon to safety."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call EPCSO at 719-390-5555.

