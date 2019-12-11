THORNTON, Colo. — Two young boys, who Thornton Police (TPD) said are considered endangered have been missing since Monday night.

Ronnie Hernandez, 12, and Daniel Romeo,13, were last seen in the area of West 84th Avenue and Interstate 25 at about 7 p.m. Monday, according to a tweet from TPD.

Ronnie is five feet six inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white stripes and dark pants, TPD said.

Daniel (pictured above) is five feet tall and weighs 90 pounds. He has brown hair. Neither boy had a coat or shoes, according to the tweet.

If you see either boy or know where they are give TPD a call.

