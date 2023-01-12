Lakewood man's disappearance prompts Missing Endangered Person Alert

Jedan Patterson, 20, walked away from his home near South Wadsworth Boulevard and Hampden Avenue.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Missing Endangered Person Alert has been issued for a Lakewood man who went missing Thursday.

The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said they were notified at 6:15 p.m. that 20-year-old Jedan Patterson had walked away from his home near South Wadsworth Boulevard and Hampden Avenue.

Police said Patterson has autism and functions at a middle school-age level. It's believed he is suffering from a mental health crisis and is not dressed for the weather.

Patterson is described as a Black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants and white Nike slides.

LPD said they are deploying every possible resource to locate Patterson, and that there is a large police presence in the area where he was last seen.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately and to avoid contact with him because his condition could worsen or he could flee from the area.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.