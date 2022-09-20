x
Police looking for missing endangered teen in Commerce City

Emmanuel Melgar, 14, was last seen Monday afternoon. He may have been scared off by a lockdown at Adams City High School, according to CBI.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo — Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) is looking for a missing endangered teen last seen at school Monday afternoon.

Emmanuel Melgar, 14, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. at Adams City High School, located at 7200 Quebec Pky, according to a Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) alert.

He may have been scared off by a lockdown at the school, CBI said.

He's described as being Indian-American, 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CCPD at 303-210-2023.

