Missing woman found in 'thickly wooded' area off Boulder County road

The 64-year-old woman was last seen Sunday morning before she was found inside her car Monday evening.

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman missing since Sunday was found Monday after a hiker reported a suspicious vehicle in a wooded area in Boulder County, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

At about 3 p.m. Monday, a hiker who was in the area of the 8000 block of Magnolia Road near Nederland reported the car and provided dispatch with the license plate number.

A deputy went to the area but initially didn't locate the car due to the vague description of its location. Using the plate number provided by the hiker, investigators determined the vehicle belonged to a 64-year-old Boulder woman who was last seen in the city of Boulder around 11 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said. They said the woman was considered "endangered."

Deputies called the hiker for a better description of the area where the car was located and two deputies returned to the area at about 6:30 p.m. Once there, the deputies spotted tire tracks that went off the road and onto thickly wooded private property on the south side of Magnolia Road.

A vehicle was located 500 yards into the woods and was completely hidden from the road, according to deputies. They found a woman inside the vehicle who was in "obvious medical distress."

Timberline Fire Department and Gilpin County Ambulance responded to the scene to assist and the woman was taken by helicopter to Boulder Community Hospital for treatment.