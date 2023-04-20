6-year-old girl missing, last seen in Northglenn

Jazelle Martinez was last seen April 14 in the 300 block of Malley Drive in Northglenn and could be with her noncustodial grandmother.

FIRESTONE, Colo. — Authorities put out an alert Thursday afternoon for a 6-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday.

Jazelle Martinez was last seen at 5:50 p.m. April 14 in the 300 block of Malley Drive in Northglenn, according to a Colorado Bureau of Investigation Endangered Missing Alert.

She could be with her noncustodial grandmother, 61-year-old Eleanor Trevino, CBI said.

Jazelle is 3 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a rainbow and blue jeans. She has a purple birthmark on her lower left back.

Trevino is Hispanic, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She had brown hair and brown eyes. There was no photo available of Trevino.

Anyone who sees Jazelle or Trevino is asked to call 911 or the Firestone Police Department at 303-833-0811.

