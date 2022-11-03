Deputies search for missing Jefferson County 12-year-old

Aneylis Perez was last seen at her home near South Kipling Parkway and West Florida Avenue on Wednesday, according to the Jefferson County sheriff.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is looking for a 12-year-old who went missing from the Lockwood area of Lakewood on Wednesday afternoon.

Aneylis Perez was last seen at her house near South Kipling Parkway and West Florida Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, JCSO said in a tweet. Perez does not have a phone, JCSO said.

Perez is 5-foot 1 and about 87 pounds, JCSO said. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a black tank top and sweater and black and white shoes.

JCSO is asking for the public's help. Anyone with information about Perez's whereabouts is asked to call 303-271-0211.

#JCSO searching for missing 12-year old runaway. Aneylis Perez last seen at her home near S. Kipling & W. Florida in Lakewood around 3:30 p.m. today. She does not have a phone. If you see her or know her wherabouts, please call asap: 303-271-0211. pic.twitter.com/6v5jGRXBPV — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) November 3, 2022

