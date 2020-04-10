3-year-old girl missing in Mesa County

Authorities are temporarily draining the Grand Valley Irrigation Canal as part of their search, according to the sheriff's office.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities began the process Sunday of temporarily draining the Grand Valley Irrigation Canal as part of the search for a 3-year-old girl who went missing from a home on Saturday evening.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said that Adelesia, 3, who answers to Addie Rae, was last seen at 6 p.m. Saturday at a residence on Orchard Avenue between 29 1/2 Road and 30 Road, near Grand Junction.

She was wearing a tan shirt with an orange fox, and orange and blue pants. It was believed that she wandered off, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Deputies, family members and members of Mesa County Search and Rescue looked for the girl Saturday evening. The search included the home where Adelesia was last seen and the area that extended several miles around the Grand Valley Irrigation Canal.

Deputies searching near the canal found evidence that Adelesia had been there, the release says.

The sheriff's office contacted the Grand Valley Irrigation District about temporarily draining the canal. It could take up to 48 hours to drain the waterway enough to search it, the sheriff's office said.

The temporary drainage will affect the Mesa County ditch mainline, the Independent Ranchman's ditch, and the Grand Valley Irrigation Company's Highline canal and mainline.

While the canal is drained, the search for Adelesia continued Sunday.

The sheriff's office asked that anyone who sees Adelesia or knows of her whereabouts to call 911 immediately.