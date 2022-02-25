x
Thornton police asking for help finding 15-year-old girl

Jordyn Sprinkle was last seen Monday night getting into a vehicle.
Credit: Thornton Police

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday night. 

Jordyn Sprinkle was seen getting into a grey or tan 4-door sedan in the 10000 block of Putney Circle around 11:20 p.m. Monday, according to an alert from the Thornton Police Department. That is near East 104th Avenue and York Street in Thornton. 

It's not clear whose vehicle police believe she was getting into. 

Jordyn is described as a white girl with brown hair and blue eyes. She's about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

If you see Jordyn or know where she might be, call either Thornton Police at 719-977-5150 or 911.

Credit: Thornton Police

There has not been an Amber alert issued for Jordyn at this time. 

“AMBER” stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response. The alert was created after the January 1996 kidnapping and murder of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman. 

Certain criteria must be met before an AMBER Alert is issued 

  • The abducted child must be 17 years old or younger. 

  • The abducted child must be in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death. 

  • There must be enough descriptive information available to believe a broadcast will assist or aid in the recovery. 

  • A local law enforcement agency or AMBER designee from another state must request the activation. 

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is responsible for issuing AMBER alerts. 

> More information about AMBER Alerts can be found here. 

