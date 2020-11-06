9-year-old girl reported missing in Greeley

Sofia was last seen in the 1000 block of 49th Avenue. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for Sofia, a 9-year-old girl who was reported missing on Wednesday night.

Police said she was last seen in the 1000 block of 49th Avenue – a neighborhood near West 10th Street and 50th Avenue east of downtown.

Sofia was wearing a blue jean jacket, black leggings and glasses. Police did not say where she was headed or if she is with anyone.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

