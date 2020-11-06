x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

local

9-year-old girl reported missing in Greeley

Sofia was last seen in the 1000 block of 49th Avenue. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Credit: Courtesy Greeley Police Department

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for Sofia, a 9-year-old girl who was reported missing on Wednesday night.

Police said she was last seen in the 1000 block of 49th Avenue – a neighborhood near West 10th Street and 50th Avenue east of downtown.

Sofia was wearing a blue jean jacket, black leggings and glasses. Police did not say where she was headed or if she is with anyone.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

MORE HEADLINES: 

RELATED: Castle Rock café that defied state health order will be allowed to reopen Sunday

RELATED: Suspect in custody after 2 shot in downtown Denver

RELATED: Aurora announces police policy changes, provides new details on independent investigation into death of Elijah McClain

RELATED: VERIFY: WHO quote about asyptomatic transmission a 'misunderstanding'

RELATED: 'Racism' definition revised by Merriam-Webster on Missouri woman's urging

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS 