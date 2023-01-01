Alert issued for missing Denver teen

Jordan Tafoya, 14, was last seen around noon on June 19.

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for a teenage girl in Denver.

CBI said Jordan Tafoya, 14, was last seen around noon June 19.

She is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 185 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.

She is a member of the Northern Arapaho tribe, according to CBI.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

The State of Colorado started issuing Missing Indigenous Person Alerts in January after a bill was signed into law in 2022.

SB 22-150 expanded the investigation into cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people, and created the MIPA through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Colorado is the second state to offer an alert for missing Indigenous persons. Washington was the first.

