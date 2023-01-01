Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for man last seen in April

Kelsey Tsosie, 36, was last seen in Denver on April 18. He may be experiencing homelessness.

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for a man last seen in April.

CBI said 36-year-old Kelsey Tsosie was last seen in the 400 block of South Raleigh Street in Denver at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, CBI said. He is a member of the Navajo Tribe.

CBI said Tsosie may be experiencing homelessness.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

State legislation passed in 2022 created Missing Indigenous Person Alerts and expanded the investigation into cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

Colorado is the second state to offer an alert for missing Indigenous persons. Washington was the first.

