Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued out of southwestern Colorado

Sequoya Tsosie, 14, was last seen in the area of 5th and 6th streets in Pagosa Springs Friday night.

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for a teen who disappeared in southwestern Colorado.

According to the alert, 14-year-old Sequoya Tsosie was last seen in the area of 5th and 6th streets in Pagosa Springs at around 9 p.m. Friday.

Law enforcement officers have seen him twice in the last 24 hours, the alert also says, but he has been eluding them.

Tsosie is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He might be wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office at 970-731-2160.

This is the second MIPA to be issued since the program was created in Colorado by legislation passed in 2022. The legislation also expanded investigations into cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

