Missing Indigenous woman found safe

Friday morning, the Colorado Bureau reported Arianna Blue had been found safely.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) deactivated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 23-year-old Arianna Blue early Friday morning.

According to CBI, Blue had been safely located.

On Friday, an alert for Blue was issued by the Lakewood Police Department (LPD). At that time Blue had been missing since April 5.

> Video above is from a January 2023 9NEWS story about the new alert for missing Indigenous people launches in Colorado

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER