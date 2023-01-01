x
Missing Indigenous woman found safe

Friday morning, the Colorado Bureau reported Arianna Blue had been found safely.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) deactivated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 23-year-old Arianna Blue early Friday morning.

According to CBI, Blue had been safely located.

On Friday, an alert for Blue was issued by the Lakewood Police Department (LPD). At that time Blue had been missing since April 5.

Video above is from a January 2023 9NEWS story about the new alert for missing Indigenous people launches in Colorado

