Alert issued for Indigenous girl last seen in Denver

Jordan Tafoya, 13, was last seen leaving the 1200 block of South Federal Boulevard in Denver on April 24, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on Thursday for a 13-year-old girl in Denver.

Jordan Tafoya was last seen leaving the 1200 block of South Federal Boulevard on April 24, CBI said. That is near the intersection of South Federal Boulevard and West Mississippi Avenue.

Jordan is described as being 5-foot-6 and weighing 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is a member of the Northern Arapaho tribe, CBI said.

According to the alert, Jordan was wearing blue jeans and a black and gray sweat jacket when she went missing. If anyone sees her, they are asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

>Video above is from January: New alert for missing Indigenous people launches in Colorado.





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.