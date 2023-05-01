'Senior alert' issued for missing Lakewood woman

Patricia Dilworth, 69, was last seen in the Belmar area on Thursday.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A senior alert has been issued for a 69-year-old Lakewood woman who is considered at-risk due to a cognitive condition and has not been seen since Thursday.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued the alert Tuesday afternoon on behalf of the Lakewood Police Department.

According to the alert, Patricia Dilworth was last seen about 5 p.m. Thursday in the 8800 block of West Center Avenue in the Belmar area of Lakewood. That's east of South Garrison Street and south of West Alameda Avenue. She was wearing jeans, a gray sweater and a cream-colored jacket.

Dilworth suffers from a cognitive condition and was recently hospitalized, the alert says. In a tweet, Lakewood Police said Dilworth has short gray hair, is about 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. She also has a scar on her nose, according to the CBI alert.

Anyone who sees Dilworth or knows where she might be is asked to call 911 or Lakewood Police at 303-987-7300.

