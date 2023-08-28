Police looking for missing 13-year-old from Littleton

Arton Berisha was last seen near South Prince Street and West Church Avenue about 7 a.m. Monday.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Littleton Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old boy who went missing from his Littleton home Monday morning.

Arton Berisha was last seen in the area of South Prince Street and West Church Avenue about 7 a.m., according to police. That's near Arapahoe Community College.

Arton left his home wearing an orange shirt and blue pants and had no shoes on, police said. He had a pillow and blanket with him, according to police.

He is 13 years old and described as 5-foot-8 and about 180 pounds, police said. He is autistic and on medication.

If anyone has seen Arton, please call the Littleton Police Department at 303-794-1551.

