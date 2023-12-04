Longmont siblings go missing

Sarah, 15, and Chase, 9, were last seen in northwest Longmont around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

LONGMONT, Colo. — Longmont police are asking for the public's help finding a brother and sister who went missing Wednesday.

Police said Sarah, age 15, and Chase, age 9, were last seen in the 2500 block of Sunset Drive on the northwest side of Longmont at around 7 p.m.

Sarah was last seen wearing a gray otter shirt that says "volunteer" on the back.

Chase was last seen wearing a white shirt with black lettering, police said.

Anyone who knows where they are or has seen them since 7 p.m. Wednesday is asked to call Longmont Police at 303-651-8501 and reference Longmont Police Report #23-3335.

