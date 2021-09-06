73-year-old woman missing after walking away from Louisville home

Pauline Croog was last in the 1400 block of Truman Court in Louisville at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — A senior alert has been issued for a 73-year-old woman who was last seen on foot in a subdivision on Tuesday evening.

Pauline Croog’s last known location was the 1400 block of Truman Court in Louisville at around 8 p.m. This is in a neighborhood southeast of South Boulder Road and North McCaslin Boulevard.

At about 11 p.m., the Louisville Police Department (LPD) received a missing persons report for Croog when she did not return home from a walk.

"She was reportedly walking to her daughter's house which is in North Lafayette," said Louisville Chief of Police, Jeff Fisher.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating Croog.

Croog was last seen wearing a purple shirt, brown shorts and a tan baseball cap. She has glasses and speaks with a United Kingdom accent, police said.

She suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call 911. Police did not indicate if her disappearance is believed to be suspicious or where she might be.

Louisville is a Denver suburb located about 8 driving miles southeast of Boulder.

