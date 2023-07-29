Authorities looking for missing man with cognitive impairment in Aravada

Howard Bruin, 71, was last seen in the 8700 block of Kendall Street around noon Friday and may have gotten on a bus, CBI said.

ARVADA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a Senior Alert for a man missing out of Aravada with a cognitive impairment.

CBI said 71-year-old Howard Bruin was last seen around noon Friday on foot in the area of the 8700 block of Kendall Street. That's near the intersection of Wadsworth Boulevard and West 80th Avenue.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a grey sweatshirt, socks and no shoes, and he may have gotten on a bus, according to CBI.

Arvada Police said just before 6 a.m. Saturday that officers were still looking for Bruin.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or police at 720-898-6900.

Senior Alert Bruin, Howard, 72 years old, 6'00, 140 lbs, blue eyes, grey hair. Last seen in the area of 8700 Kendall... Posted by Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Friday, July 28, 2023

