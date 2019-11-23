ROCKY FORD, Colo. — Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a 37-year-old man who went missing in early November in the Rocky Ford area.

The Rocky Ford Police Department is looking for Jose Ruiz Jr., who is described as 5’ 9” tall and 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Ruiz has tattoos on his shoulders described as tribal tattoos. Some of his other tattoos include “Brown” and “Pride” on his forearms, and “Ruiz” on his left hand.

If you have information about Ruiz's whereabouts, you are asked to call 303-239-4171.

