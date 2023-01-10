Search teams look for missing man at Rocky Mountain National Park

Chad Pallansch, 49, was last heard from on Wednesday, Sept. 27, according to the National Park Service.

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A Fort Collins man went to Rocky Mountain National Park on Wednesday, Sept. 27. No one has heard from him since.

In a release, the National Park Service said search efforts for Chad Pallansch are ongoing. On Sunday, 38 search team members and 17 others went looking for him around multiple areas, including Boulder Grand Pass, Mount Alice, McHenry's Peak and Arrowhead.

Pallansch, an experienced trail runner, had plans to trek a 28-mile route that included crossing the Continental Divide and involved "off trail travel through steep talus slopes," the park service said.

According to the park service, Pallansch started his route from the East Inlet Trailhead near Grand Lake on Sept. 27 and was last heard from around noon— the next day, park rangers confirmed his vehicle was still parked at the North Inlet Trailhead on the west side of the park.

The following were listed as some of Pallansch's potential travel areas:

Lake Verna

Mount Alice

Chiefs Head Peak

Black Lake

Mills Lake

Flattop Mountain

Pallansch had personal navigation with him, but the device was not designed to assist in emergencies, the park service said.

Pallansch is 5-foot-7, weighs 155 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

"Search efforts have included air reconnaissance, a heat sensing fixed-wing flight, as well as ground crews on the North Inlet and East Inlet Trails, Black Lake and Upper Glacier Gorge area, Thunder Lake and Lake Powell. Park rangers are also continuing investigations."

Anyone who has information that could help the investigation, has seen Pallansch or was in any of the areas listed on Sept. 27 is asked to call the National Park Service Investigative Bureau Tip Line at 888-653-0009. People can also contact the park service's investigative team via email at nps_isb@nps.org or on their website.

Search efforts continue for Chad Pallansch in #RMNP. Efforts are focused on the Boulder Grand Pass, Mount Alice, McHenry’s Peak, Arrowhead, Stoneman Pass, Chiefs Head Peak, Thatchtop, Powell Peak and Andrews Glacier areas. For the full release visit https://t.co/3zfrgyKT7f pic.twitter.com/vx1S68lcsl — RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) October 1, 2023

