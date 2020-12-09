Crews search for missing man at Rocky Mountain National Park

Steve Grunwald, 24, was last heard from on Aug. 28.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are continuing to search for a missing man at Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP).

According to a release from RMNP, a friend of 24-year-old Steven "Steve" Grunwald of Greenville, New York, reported him missing Thursday. Park rangers found Grunwald's vehicle parked at the Glacier Gorge Trailhead later that day.

Grunwald's last contact with family and friends was Aug. 28, the release said. That's also the date he was last seen, in Boulder. His exact route or destination is unknown, the release said, but it is believed he may have been attempting the Glacier Gorge Traverse on Aug. 29.

The release said the Glacier Gorge Traverse is an expansive route including 11 peak summits over roughly 19 miles. It entails sections of fifth class climbing and difficult terrain, according to the release.

Grunwald is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown, medium-length, curly hair. He wears black rectangular glasses. He is described as a fit trail runner, backpacker and climber with backcountry experience. His clothing may include a brown beanie, yellow pants, a blue top layer and blue or red shoes, the release said. He may be wearing a green Camp climbing helmet.

RMNP said Friday's search efforts were hampered by winter-like conditions, including 8 to 10 inches of drifting snow, 30 degree temperatures and winds of 50 miles per hour producing wind chills of 11 degrees. That made it for a low probability of finding Grunwald, RMNP said.

Investigative leads from the established tip line have been positive, RMNP said, and have helped in defining the search area.

RMNP said better weather conditions Saturday afternoon allowed for aerial search operations, and that additional resources were planned. Areas of focus are locations along the Glacier Gorge Traverse and other high-probability areas defined by investigative efforts.

Anyone who has information that could help investigators is asked to call or text the National Park Service Investigative Services Bureau tip line at 888-653-0009 or use the online form at www.nps.gov/ISB. You can also email tips to nps_isb@nps.gov.