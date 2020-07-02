PARKER, Colo. — The Parker Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old girl who last seen more than 24 hours ago.

Emma Manzonie was last seen at around 12:35 p.m. Thursday walking near the intersection of Mainstreet and Newlin Gulch Boulevard, according to a tweet from PPD.

She was wearing black pants, a black jacket, black shoes, and a black hat, and she had a black backpack, according to a tweet.

On Friday, PPD said they were working with other local agencies and federal partners in an effort to locate her.

PPD said Emma is about five feet 1 inch tall, about 110 pounds, with blue eyes and long blonde hair.

Police announced Friday afternoon that they were still searching for Emma and that they had set up a hotline for people to call with information. That number is 303-805-6911.

