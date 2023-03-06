Missing rafter reported in Eagle County

Crews are searching for an unaccounted person after a rafting accident on the Colorado River between Burns and McCoy, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office said.

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office said several agencies responded around 12:52 p.m. to the accident on the Colorado River between Burns and McCoy.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as information is confirmed.

6.3.23 12:52 P.M.

More details will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/ic5KKQ4EBS — Eagle County Sheriff's Office (@EagleCountySO) June 3, 2023

