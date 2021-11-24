13-year-old girl missing in Aurora

Ta-Kyrah Blackman was last seen on foot Tuesday in the area of Havana Street and East 1st Avenue.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon.

A Missing Endangered Alert was issued for Ta-Kyrah Blackman, who was last seen on foot at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Joliet Street in Aurora. That's just east of Havana Street and north of East 1st Avenue.

Ta-Kyrah is 4-foot-9 and weighs 150 pounds. She was wearing a green/black sweater with white floral pajama bottoms, according to Aurora Police.

If you see her, call 911 or the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.

Aurora Police (APD) and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued the Missing Endangered Alert due to Ta-Kyrah's age and the circumstances of her disappearance.

Have you seen Ta-Kyrah? #AtRisk #Runaway



Ta-Kyrah is 13 (at-risk due to age) & left her home near 1st/Havana at appx 1:30p today. She was wearing green/black sweatshirt & white floral pants.



If you have seen Ta-Kyrah, or know where she might be, please call the police. pic.twitter.com/RiHEC85TyX — Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 24, 2021

