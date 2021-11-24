x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

13-year-old girl missing in Aurora

Ta-Kyrah Blackman was last seen on foot Tuesday in the area of Havana Street and East 1st Avenue.
Credit: Aurora Police Department
Ta-Kyrah Blackman

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon.

A Missing Endangered Alert was issued for Ta-Kyrah Blackman, who was last seen on foot at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Joliet Street in Aurora. That's just east of Havana Street and north of East 1st Avenue.

Ta-Kyrah is 4-foot-9 and weighs 150 pounds. She was wearing a green/black sweater with white floral pajama bottoms, according to Aurora Police.

If you see her, call 911 or the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.

Aurora Police (APD) and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued the Missing Endangered Alert due to Ta-Kyrah's age and the circumstances of her disappearance.

RELATED: Getting emergency alerts to Colorado cell phones is an imperfect system

RELATED: Explaining how an AMBER Alert works in Colorado

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS  

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

In Other News

Elk herd on golf course