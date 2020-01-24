DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A 17-year-old who didn't show up to a school event Thursday has prompted law enforcement to ask for help finding the missing teenager.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCS) said Parker Preisser was last seen Thursday around 3 p.m. at Highlands Ranch High School.

He was supposed to be at a school event later, didn't show up and has not been seen since.

DCSO called it "very unusual behavior" for Preisser.

Preisser drives a 2017 Mazda 3 with plate number ACB-C82. Police said it should have a blue and white 2020 tassel hanging from the rearview mirror.

Anyone who sees Preisser or his vehicle is asked to call DCSO at 303-660-7500.

