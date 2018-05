GREENWOOD VILLAGE - Police are asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Ian Ronyack, was reported missing by family members around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

He was last seen at Campus Middle School, 4785 S. Dayton St, wearing a yellow Nuggets shirt, police said. He's 5'11'' and weighs about 175 pounds.

Anyone who sees Ronyack should call Greenwood Village police at 303-773-2525

