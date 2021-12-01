Teen last seen leaving DIA found safe

DPD said Tuesday the 16-year-old girl was found safe with a known acquaintance outside of the Denver metro area.

DENVER — A 16-year-old girl who hadn't been seen since Jan. 4, when she was spotted walking on 61st Avenue after leaving DIA and taking an A Line train, has been found safe, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The agency said Tuesday that Whitney Lulloff is with a known acquaintance outside of the Denver metro area.

DPD said she is safe and that the circumstances of her disappearance do not support any cause for concern of human trafficking or her safety. At this time, law enforcement agents are working to reunite her with her family.

She was reported missing after she returned from a trip and failed to meet her family at DIA as expected on Jan. 4. DPD later said that she left the airport and got on an A Line train and exited at the 61st/Pena Station, which is the one closest to the airport. She was last seen walking on 61st Avenue, DPD said. They later said they had reason to believe the teen was "voluntarily refusing to return home."

On Tuesday, DPD said their investigation is now closed and no additional information will be provided.

Her family released the following statement Tuesday.

"Our family is beyond relieved to be able to report that Whitney has been located and is safe. Throughout this ordeal we have been humbled by the volume of love, assistance, and support from countless sources, and cannot adequately express our gratitude.

As our family continues in this healing process, we kindly request privacy for Whitney and everyone involved, and will not be conducting media interviews or issuing further statements."

