Douglas County deputies searching for teen who went missing Thursday

Alexander, 15, was last seen in the Castle Pines Village area, wearing a gray T-shirt, a blue hat with Hawaiian designs, gray shorts and black tennis shoes.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) was asking for the public's help in finding an endangered 15-year-old boy who left his home on Thursday night.

Alexander Gratrix is developmentally delayed and left home after a family dispute in the Castle Pines Village area on Thursday night, DCSO said.

He was described at 5-foot-6 with a thin build, and brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hat with Hawaiian designs, a black T-shirt, gray athletic shorts and black high-top shoes, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office and Douglas County Search and Rescue have conducted a thorough search of the area around Alexander's neighborhood, DCSO said. It was unknown whether Alexander was still in the immediate area.

A DCSO spokesman said that there was no need for volunteer searchers at this time and it was more important for people across the Denver metro area to keep a lookout for Alexander.

Anyone who sees Alexander or has information on where he might be was asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office dispatch line at 303-660-7500.

