Missing Wheat Ridge woman's vehicle located in park

72-year-old Gloria Gonzales was last seen Saturday in the 4600 block of Otis Street in Wheat Ridge.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a missing person's alert for a Wheat Ridge woman with Alzheimer's who has been missing since Saturday.

Gloria Gonzales, 72, was last seen driving a 1994 green Subaru near the 4600 block of Otis Street in Wheat Ridge on Saturday at about 10:30 p.m., according to the alert. She had her husband's cell phone and a pet pit bull with her prior to going missing, CBI said.

At the time, police said Gonzales was wearing a white T-shirt and dark-colored pants. She’s described as a Hispanic woman who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 155 pounds, with grey hair and black eyes.

On Monday, police located Gonzales’ vehicle and dog at Panorama Park in Wheat Ridge, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD).

Officers are now searching the area of 35th Avenue and Fenton Street in an effort to locate Gonzales. A CodeRed alert has been sent to neighbors in the area, and nearby residents are being asked to check their backyards and gardens for signs of her.

Anyone who sees Gonzales is asked to contact the Wheat Ridge Police Department at 303-237-2220.

