Denver Police looking for woman who went missing a week ago

DPD said Cheryl Parsons is legally blind. She was last seen Feb. 19 at her home near East 19th Avenue and Sherman Street.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's help finding a woman who has been missing for a week.

DPD said Cheryl Parsons, 67, was last seen at her home near East 19th Avenue and Sherman Street at around 7 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Parsons is legally blind, DPD said. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 128 pounds, with straight, gray/brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She normally wears sweatshirts, sweatpants, snow boots and a cross-body style tan purse, DPD said.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call DPD at 720-913-2000. The case number is 21-115962.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS