Denver Police looking for woman who went missing a week ago

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's help finding a woman who has been missing for a week.
DPD said Cheryl Parsons, 67, was last seen at her home near East 19th Avenue and Sherman Street at around 7 p.m. on Feb. 19.
Parsons is legally blind, DPD said. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 128 pounds, with straight, gray/brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She normally wears sweatshirts, sweatpants, snow boots and a cross-body style tan purse, DPD said.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call DPD at 720-913-2000. The case number is 21-115962.
