Law enforcement locates car of woman stuck in snow in Clear Creek County, but not her

Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, called 911 saying her car was stuck in the snow and was possibly under 'duress' – sheriff's deputies located her car, but not her.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities in Clear Creek County are searching for a woman who called 911 to report her vehicle was stuck in the snow. They found her vehicle but haven't found her.

Sheriff's deputies are searching for 38-year-old Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro, who was last heard from Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Tafoya-Deltoro told 911 operators on Sunday that she was in the Miner's Candle area, but after a search by deputies at that location, they found her car but were unable to find her in the area.

She's described as Hispanic, 5-foot-2 with brown hair and eyes.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office (CCCSO) is asking anyone with information on Tafoya-Deltoro's whereabouts to contact Lt. Gemillion at 303-679-2354 or email tips.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.

> See a typo in one of our stories? Let us know so we can fix it! Email viewerfeedback@9news.com.

9NEWS is the NBC affiliate in Denver, Colorado and is owned by Tegna Inc.