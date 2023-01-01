CBI issues alert for woman reported missing in Denver

Yolanda Begay, 39, was last seen around 10 p.m. in the 5100 block of N. St. Paul St. in Denver, Colorado Bureau of Investigation said.

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a woman reported missing in Denver.

Yolanda Begay, 39, was last seen around 10 p.m. in the 5100 block of N. St. Paul St., CBI said. That's a few blocks north of the intersection of Interstate 70 and Vasquez Boulevard.

She is described as being 5-foot-5, weight about 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue sweater, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. She was also carrying a brown purse and a blue backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Denver Police at 720-913-2000.

MISSING INDIGENOUS PERSON ALERT ACTIVATION 39 YEAR OLD YOLANDA BEGAY WENT MISSING FRIDAY, JULY 28, 2023 AROUND 10 PM.... Posted by Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Saturday, July 29, 2023

