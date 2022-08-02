Remains identified as woman who went missing in February in Clear Creek County

Skeletal remains found in June were identified as Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro. She called 911 in February to report she was stuck in snow, but only her car was found.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Human remains found in the Miner's Candle area of Clear Creek County were identified as a woman who went missing in February.

Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, called 911 around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 to report her vehicle was stuck in the snow, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said.

She told 911 operators she was in the Miner's Candle area, but when deputies searched that location they only found her car.

An extensive search of the area at the time of her disappearance and the following months did not uncover anything leading to her location, the sheriff's office said.

On June 4, deputies found skeletal human remains in that area after snow melted.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said the remains were positively identified as Tafoya-Deltoro.

The cause and manner of her death remain under investigation, CBI said.

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.