Woman goes missing in southern Colorado

Edna Quintana, 55, was last seen on May 3.

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a woman who has been missing for two weeks.

CBI said Edna Quintana, 55, was last seen on Wednesday, May 3. She was in Saguache County when she was last seen and is on foot, according to CBI.

Saguache County is located in southern Colorado.

Quintana has medical issues and there is concern for her health and wellbeing, CBI said.

Quintana's family has been unable to reach her, according to the alert.

She's described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. Authorities do not know what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911 or the CBI tip line at 719-416-5815.

