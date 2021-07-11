Woman missing out of Saguache County was reportedly seen with cult member, deputies say

The Saguache County Sheriff's Office said it was reported that Jenifer Ann Driver, aka "Mountain Sun," was seen with a member of the Love Has Won cult.

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo — The Saguache County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is looking for a woman who may have been seen with a member of a cult based in southern Colorado.

According to SCSO, someone reported to them that 53-year-old Jenifer Ann Driver was seen with a member of the Love Has Won cult, but the sheriff's office doesn't know for sure if that's true.

Driver, who also goes by her spiritual name "Mountain Sun," was last seen on Oct. 16, the sheriff's office said.

WATCH: The video above is a preview of Dateline's episode about the Love Has Won cult.

SCSO said Driver was last seen in the North Crestone Campground area in Crestone, and it's believed she may have hiked to North Crestone Lake.

She's described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 170 pounds, with gray shaved hair and brown eyes. She's known to wear baggy, comfortable clothing, the sheriff's office said. She might have her backpack, sleeping bag and blue tent with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call SCSO at 719-655-2544.

Seven members of Love Has Won were arrested in April after the mummified body of the group's leader was found in a home in Crestone. Those charges were later dropped.

The case garnered national attention when NBC's Dateline aired an episode about it in October.

