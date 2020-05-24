Authorities looking for missing Chaffee County woman end investigation at Salida scene after 3 days

Investigators were unable to make any connection between the residential property and Suzanne Morphew, Chaffee County Sheriff's Office said.

SALIDA, Colo. — A search for Suzanne Morphew, a missing Chaffee County woman, at a residential property east of Salida has ended after three days with no new leads or developments, the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said.

CCSO, the CBI and the FBI searched several locations on the County Road 105 property to follow up on leads developed during the case, but were unable to make any new connections, according to Chafee County Sheriff John Spezze.

The property owner was fully cooperative and is not connected to the disappearance, CCSO said.

Hundreds of tips have been sent to the designated tip line, and CCSO asks the public to continue calling in tips to 719-213-7530.

“Someone has that key piece of information in this case that will help us locate Suzanne, and I’m asking our community members to continue to use the tip line to provide any information, no matter how inconsequential the tip may seem,” said Spezze.

CCSO said no searches are planned for Monday.

Morphew, 49, left her Maysville home on May 10 for a bike ride and never returned. Maysville is located west of Salida by way of U.S. 50.

Earlier this week, CBI confirmed that investigators were holding Morphew’s home but did not say what they were searching for.

At this point, Morphew’s disappearance is considered a missing person’s case.

Last week, investigators searched the Mayville area after deputies found a personal item belonging to Morphew. Dive teams also searched nearby bodies of water, with no results.

Morphew’s husband, Barry, posted a video message to Facebook last week begging for his wife’s return.

“Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please we'll do whatever it takes to bring you back," Barry Morphew said in the video. "We love you. We miss you. Your girls need you."

A $200,000 reward is offered for information related to Morphew's disappearance. Half of that money is being offered by Morphew's family, according to a Facebook group set up to help find her. The other half is coming from a family friend who decided to match the family's offer.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office has asked residents to keep surveillance footage from May 8 to May 12 in case it can help with the investigation.