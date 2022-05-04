Westminster Police looking for missing woman

Nathalyn Wooten was last heard from on Sunday, May 1.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department (WPD) is asking for the public's help in finding a missing senior citizen.

Nathalyn Wooten drove from Oklahoma to Colorado on Friday, April 29 and arrived in Colorado on Sunday, May 1, according to WPD.

Wooten arrived in Westminster and called her granddaughter, police said. That was the last time Wooten had been heard from, according to WPD.

Wooten is 5-foot 6-inches tall and weighs about 246 pounds, WPD said. She was last seen driving her 2006 black Ford F-150 with Oklahoma plate LOS337.

According to police, Wooten suffers from dementia.

If you have seen Wooten or her vehicle, please call WPD at 303-658-4360.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.