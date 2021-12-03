x
Mother, daughter stranded on snowy road found alive, 2nd daughter found dead

The woman and her two-year-old daughter were located alive, a mile away from the car stuck in mud, snow. A one-year-old child died in the elements.

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. — Sheriff's deputies found a mother and her two young daughters stranded on a rural Moffat County road after their car got stuck in the mud and snow on Thursday. 

The woman and a two-year-old were found alive but suffering from exposure-related injuries. The one-and-a-half-year-old was found deceased by deputies.

An awaiting ambulance transported the mother and her two-year-old to Memorial Regional Health in Craig.  

The Moffat County Sheriff Office said they received a report of a suspicious car near county road 54 located in unincorporated Moffat County – a road that travelers don't use during the winter months. 

> Video above: What should be in a vehicle emergency preparedness kit

Deputies found the stranded car was empty and an initial search for the occupants didn't find anyone near. 

The sheriff's office said they organized a search on the ground and by air with the help of Moffat County Search & Rescue and local airport personnel,  eventually locating 36-year-old Kaylee Messerly, with her two young girls, about a mile away from the car. 

The sheriff's office is still investigating. 

AAA recommends keeping an emergency kit in your car at all times. These are some of the items they suggest including:

  • Cell phone and car charger (glove compartment) 
  • First-aid kit (glove compartment) 
  • Blanket (luggage area) 
  • Drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car including pets (some in glove compartment, the rest in the luggage area) 
  • Flashlight with extra fresh batteries 
  • Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes 
  • Basic set of tools along with duct tape and car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors (luggage area) 
  • Ice scraper/snow brush 
  • Jumper cables/jump pack 
  • Traction aid such as sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter 
  • Tarp, raincoat and gloves 
  • Shovel

