ARVADA — A 68-year-old man and his 95-year-old mother died after they were pulled from their burning home by firefighters early Friday morning, a spokesperson for Arvada Fire District said.

Crews responded to the home near West 64th Avenue and Lee Street around 4 a.m after a neighbor called 911 because they smelled smoke through an open window.

The Jefferson County coroner identified the victims as Lorraine Cowan, 95, and Stephen Ringenberg, 68,

Cowan, 95, was taken to Lutheran Hospital for treatment, where she died from her injuries. Ringenberg, 68, was treated at the scene, but could not be saved.

Crews went inside the home around 6:30 a.m. to begin their investigation and assess the damage.

© 2018 KUSA-TV