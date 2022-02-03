Glycol leak prompts early dismissal of students at Monarch High School

The leak happened around 9:30 a.m. in the school's C-Wing, according to the school's website.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Students at Monarch High School in Louisville were released from school early following a chemical leak Thursday, according to school district spokesman, Randy Barber.

Around 9:30 a.m., the school detected a glycol leak in the school's C-Wing which prompted the relocation of the students, according to the school's website.

The school was eventually cleared for reentry by the Louisville Fire Department (LFD) but as a precaution the rest of Thursday's classes have been canceled, according to Barber.

The leak originated in the coils of the school's HVAC system, Barber said.

The smell of glycol was also reported in the Monarch K-8 school which is nearby, but since a leak of the chemical did not happen in the learning area of the K-8 school, classes will continue as normal, according to Barber.

