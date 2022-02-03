x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Glycol leak prompts early dismissal of students at Monarch High School

The leak happened around 9:30 a.m. in the school's C-Wing, according to the school's website.
Credit: FILE

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Students at Monarch High School in Louisville were released from school early following a chemical leak Thursday, according to school district spokesman, Randy Barber.

Around 9:30 a.m., the school detected a glycol leak in the school's C-Wing which prompted the relocation of the students, according to the school's website.

The school was eventually cleared for reentry by the Louisville Fire Department (LFD) but as a precaution the rest of Thursday's classes have been canceled, according to Barber.

The leak originated in the coils of the school's HVAC system, Barber said.

The smell of glycol was also reported in the Monarch K-8 school which is nearby, but since a leak of the chemical did not happen in the learning area of the K-8 school, classes will continue as normal, according to Barber.

RELATED: Water main break causes part of CU-Boulder's engineering college to be evacuated

RELATED: Schools helping kids cope with trauma of Marshall Fire

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 


In Other News

Denver mayor unveils 2022 crime prevention and reduction action plan